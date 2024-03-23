CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner Richard Ackom Quayson is dead

The statement expressed deep sorrow as it informed the staff members of the unexpected demise of Mr. Quayson, who served as the Deputy Commissioner (APR).

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform members of staff of the death of our Deputy Commissioner (APR), Mr. Richard Ackom Quayson, who passed away unexpectedly on the 21st of March 2024, after a short illness,”

He was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the Commission in August 2005, with the responsibility of overseeing the Commission’s anti-corruption mandate and public education and research.

He held the position of legal officer at the Office of the Ombudsman, the predecessor institution of CHRAJ, from 1987 to 1993.