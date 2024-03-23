In a notice signed by Mr. Henry Ashley, the Director of Human Resources and Administration, conveyed the sad news on behalf of the Commissioner, as reported by GNA
CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner Richard Ackom Quayson is dead
Richard Ackom Quayson, the Deputy Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has tragically passed away.
The statement expressed deep sorrow as it informed the staff members of the unexpected demise of Mr. Quayson, who served as the Deputy Commissioner (APR).
“It is with a heavy heart that we inform members of staff of the death of our Deputy Commissioner (APR), Mr. Richard Ackom Quayson, who passed away unexpectedly on the 21st of March 2024, after a short illness,”
He was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the Commission in August 2005, with the responsibility of overseeing the Commission’s anti-corruption mandate and public education and research.
He held the position of legal officer at the Office of the Ombudsman, the predecessor institution of CHRAJ, from 1987 to 1993.
His extensive experience and expertise contributed significantly to his role within the organization.
