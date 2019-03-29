The petition signed by some workers of MMT said the company pays close to GH¢17,000 as monthly salary to the interdicted MD.

The petitioners added that Bennet Aboagye is paid GH¢5,000 monthly to fuel his official car although he has been suspended.

READ ALSO: $40 million spent on 200 metro mass buses, only 116 in Ghana

Part of the petition reads "It is instructive to note that sir, while Mr. Yiadom B. Kessie was fired, Mr. Bennet Aboagye was at home, while still enjoying the following; drawing a salary of GH¢16, 955.27 monthly for 9 months from May 2018 to January 2019.

"The company was also paying him GHc 5,000 monthly for using his car while at home."

The aggrieved workers said Bennet Aboagye has been paid over GH¢280,000 since May 2018 when he was interdicted by the Board of the company.

The petition was delivered to CHRAJ on March 26, 2019, and the petitioners called for the prosecution of Bennet Aboagye.

"Sir, pursuant to article 218, clause (e) of the 1992 constitution, we are formally petitioning your esteem office to investigate the issues enumerated above and retrieve the fraudulent monies paid to Mr. Bennet Aboagye and Initiate punishment/prosecution of anybody or group of individuals found to be complicit in these payments.

"All evidence relating to the above are with us and we are willing to further assist your outfit to get to the bottom of the matter," it added.

Background

In April 2018, the board of the Metro Mass Transit Limited ordered the managing director of the company Bennet Aboagye and his personal assistant Yiadom Kesse to proceed on leave.

The sudden action comes in the wake of the corruption scandal that has rocked the company over the last few days.

The staff union of the transport company petitioned the Transport Minister to demand the removal of Aboagye for full-scale investigations into his alleged corruption and procurement breaches.

READ MORE: Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov't

Aboagye was accused of breaching several procurement laws in the acquisition of some 300 buses since taking over the company over a year ago.

He [Aboagye] and a leading member of the NPP, Dr. Amoako Tuffuor were accused of attempting to bribe the whistleblower with GHc40, 000 when they were confronted with evidence.

But the embattled MD described the allegations as attempted blackmail.