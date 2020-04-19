Delivering a sermon on Sunday, April 19, 2020, titled: "Understanding the place of giving in times of global pandemic he said since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, many Christians have refused to give their offerings and tithes to the church, citing economic difficulties.

He stated that whether there is a crisis or not, God is counting on us to give to support His work and that "it is our responsibility as the people of God to give in support of the Kingdom."

Many churches have admitted that their coffers have been adversely affected by the ban on religious gatherings as directed by the government and aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country.

Since the ban came into force on March 14, 2020, many churches have used various means to get their congregations to send in their offerings and tithes, while the churches also use social media to reach them with messages and homilies.

However, a number of churches have admitted that asking people to send in the offerings has not been effective, as yields from the offering are dwindling.