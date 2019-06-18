According to him, Christians never practice what they preach and this has made him develop a profound hatred for them, adding that he has love for Muslims.

"Christians today are very hypocrite... I'm really, really tired of Christians today are very hypocrite.

"If not because of Jesus that I've seen something in him that I said I'm a pastor, in fact, I'll quit," Obinim said and stated that he'll quit to be a man of God if not because he loves Jesus.

"I'll quit Christianity and convert to be a Muslim. That is my confession if not that I follow Jesus to go to heaven and help me on earth, me Obinim, I'll quit Christian religion and be a Muslim and I'll be called Imam or Sheik and I would have become a mallam.

"I'll not kill but to help and get blessing to help them but not to kill," he said.

He stated that Christians dirty themselves with and that they love unconditionally just like his father Jesus did.

"Christians today are very hypocrite and very jealous," he said with applause from the congregation.

He quoted Matthew chapter 12: 46-48 to buttress his point why Christians are fake, hypocrites and jealous.

Watch the video below: