The Accra Regional Police Command said all persons found blocking roads for parties and other social activities will not be spared.

PRO of the Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, said there have been several reports of unauthorised roadblocks in the capital.

She said many have been inconvenienced due to roadblocks for concerts, the opening of shops, funfairs and birthday parties.

READ ALSO: Observe safety protocols during Christmas celebrations – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

DSP Effia Tenge

“We anticipate that within this festive period people will organise a number of outdoor events,” DSP Effia Tenge told the Daily Graphic.

“They must make sure they include the police in the planning, especially if the events will lead to the blocking of roads.”

She explained that it was unlawful to block a road without seeking permission from the police.

“If a person is organising any major event where the movement of people is required, he has to notify the police. We have people blocking roads unduly; nobody has the authority to block roads without notifying the police," DSP Effia Tenge added.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols during the Christmas festivities.

Akufo-Addo made the appeal during his 20th national address on the pandemic on Sunday, December 20, 2020.