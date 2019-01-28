The church contends that drinking alcohol at wedding receptions are ungodly and will not be allowed for members.

During its Global Minister’s Conference at Kasoa over the weekend, the church announced a new set of laws that will govern its weddings.

The General Secretary of the Church, Apostle Nana Yaw Kumi, said the playing of secular music will also not be allowed at the church's wedding receptions again.

Apostle Yaw Kumi also criticized the now popular pre-wedding photo shoots.

"During the pre-engagement time, under the guise of courting, they would be taking all sorts of pictures and spread it all over the place, and the pictures suggest they are already married,” Apostle Kumi stated.

“You would realise that, where they are touching and what they are doing are things that are supposed to be done by marriage couples."

"So we really want to discourage that… some are even bold enough to bring it on the day of the celebration of the marriage, you see them on the screen – somebody has raised the lady, sitting on his lap, touching this place and all that."