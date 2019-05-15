According to him, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, also owes the families of the missing Takoradi girls an apology.

In his view, the CID boss’ explanation that her comments were misunderstood is not enough to exonerate her.

“She [COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah] must know that people are hurt and it is not as simple as ‘oh you didn’t understand me’,” when she was categorical about the location of the girls,” Dr. Opuni Frimpong said in an interview with Joy News.

“That was English Language [she spoke], it is not Greek…so coming back to say ‘you didn’t understand me’ is neither here nor there.”

COP Addo-Danquah has come in for strong criticism from a section of Ghanaians over her handling of the case regarding the missing girls.

Last month, the CID boss boldly stated that the police had discovered the location of the kidnapped girls and will soon return them to their families.

However, she has since backtracked on her statement, claiming she was misunderstood when she announced that the three kidnapped Takoradi girls had been found.

Dr. Opuni Frimpong believes the CID boss hurt the families of the missing girls with her misguided statements and therefore needs to apologise.

“By now, either the Inspector-General of Police or somebody has to apologise to Ghanaians. It should not be business as usual and everyone goes to sleep…People are deeply hurt,” he added.

Three teenagers, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruthlove Quayeson and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie are all yet to be found since going missing last year.