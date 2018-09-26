Citi FM's Sammens resigns as CEO of Coastal Dev't Authority

news

Samuel Attah-Mensah, owner and Managing Director of Accra based Citi FM has resigned his position as the Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority.

Attah-Mensah, popularly known as Sammens, resigned from the newly created Authority a few weeks ago.

Though the reasons for his abrupt resignation are scanty, reports indicate that he fell out with the sector Minister, Hawa Koomson.

On April 13, 2018 the presidency announced the appointment of Mr. Attah-Mensah as head of the Coastal Development Authority to be assisted by four deputies: Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Bob-Charles Agbontor, Mona Gertrude Effah and Emmanuel Affram Anim.

It is being reported that Sammens was unhappy with the management style of the sector minister including certain contracts being awarded.

The Coastal Development Authority was established alongside the Northern and Middle Belt Development Authorities with a responsibility to implement the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) – the Programme which will ensure the disbursement of the equivalent of $1 million per constituency per year, in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo’s 2016 campaign pledge.