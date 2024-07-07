CJ justifies request for more Supreme Court judges: 'We hear 180+ cases monthly'

She warned of the adverse consequences if the number of judges is not increased, citing potential delays in decision-making and the delivery of justice. The Chief Justice expressed concern over a scenario where Supreme Court justices might have to sit every week, participate in multiple panels, and triple their hearings, only to face the same backlog of cases as experienced in July 2021.

The letter underscores the pressing need for structural changes to ensure the effective functioning of the Supreme Court and to uphold the timely administration of justice for the nation.

The Chief Justice has been in the news for the past few days following a letter written by her to president Akufo-Addo recommending some judges to be appointed to the Supreme Court. The letter has sparked reactions from legal brains who argue that she acted illegally because it is only the Judicial Council which has the mandate to make such a recommendation to the President.