Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie has revealed that a total number of 151 contacts have been traced to four individuals who have been confirmed with the coronavirus in Ghana.

The announcement of the new cases was made at a news conference in Accra on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghanaians had returned from the United States, the UK and the United States. They are all in quarantine and in stable condition, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Dr. Badu Sarkodie said that the first was a 56-year-old Ghanaian who returned from a trip in the United Kingdom on the 4th of March 2020.

He added that the second is a woman and a student who travelled to the US. “stayed there for about 10 days and returned to Ghana on the 10th of March.”