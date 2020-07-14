He said government has ruled that option despite the incessant calls by some Ghanaians to close the schools down and let the students return home.

Dr Kuma Aboagye in an interview on Angel 102.9 FM on Tuesday said, is not an option he would want the government to consider.

To him, life must still go on despite the presence of the disease.

“We ought to learn to live with the virus…we should find means of living our normal lives despite the virus being around and that is what we are doing…,” he told host Captain Smart.

He further commented that the country is recording high recoveries because of the treatment which they give to patients.

Accra Girls SHS

More than 10 Senior High Schools (SHSs) have so far recorded confirmed cases of the novel COVID-19 disease with reports indicating that Accra Girls Senior High School tops the list with 55 cases.

Confirmed cases have also been reported in schools such as Archbishop Porter Girls, Mawuli SHS and Suhum Senior High and Technical School.