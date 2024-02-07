Closure to the amendment of LGBTQ+ bill to be done by February 9 — Kyei Mensah Bonsu

He disclosed that the bill is anticipated to be fully amended by Friday, February 9, 2024.

He said "The Business Committee on February 5 programmed to have the first consideration of the bill beginning February 7, and we do anticipate that we will be able to get it to a closure by Friday, February 9, 2024."

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament and lead advocate for the anti-LGBTQI bill, Samuel Nartey George, has indicated that the controversial legislation is likely to be approved by March of this year.

He stated that the bill is currently undergoing amendments involving various stakeholders.

The proposed legislation aims to prohibit LGBTQ+ and associated activities, criminalize the promotion or advocacy for LGBTQ+ activities, and establish measures for the safeguarding and assistance of children and individuals affected by or accused of engaging in LGBTQ+ and related activities.

The bill aims to make same-sex sexual relationships, including oral and anal activities, punishable with imprisonment, carrying penalties ranging from five to 10 years.

The controversial LGBT bill has sparked intense debate in Ghana, with proponents arguing for the protection of traditional values, while opponents criticize it as a violation of human rights.

