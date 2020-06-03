Cold Fire Extinguisher: Your complete guide to fire safety

Hardly a day passes without news of a fire outbreak in some parts of Ghana, causing fear and panic among the people.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has recorded over 200 cases of fire within 11 days early this year 2020, Assistant Station Officer at Service Michael Walter Okai has said.

Most often, carelessness has been the major cause of fire outbreaks in the country and also the general public’s reluctance to adhere to safety measures provided by the service against fires has been a major challenge the Service has been battling with. Many people have taken safety as a nine-day wonder, meanwhile, safety is supposed to be culture: safety is a way of life, so we don’t practice it today and forget about it tomorrow.

Fire safety begins with fire prevention, when a fire starts in a home or an organization, the time to respond is very limited. Within two to five seconds, fire in the home/organization can become life-threatening, so it's crucial for every person to know how to respond if a fire starts.

The following are some Measures to Prevent fires at home:

Smoke Alarms/ Detectors; Smoke alarms should be mounted on every level of the home, including inside and outside of each sleeping area, are important for fire safety.

Testing smoke detectors should occur each month to ensure that they are working properly.

Smoke detectors that require batteries should have the batteries replaced at least twice each year

To prevent any uncertainty, get a 10 Year Tamper-Proof Alarm where you never replace batteries during the 10 years.

Families must also create a fire safety and escape plan that outlines multiple escape routes from every room in the home. To make a fire escape plan

Draw a detailed floor plan of every level of the home that includes all stairways, windows, and doors as well as features that could aid in an escape, such as porch or garage roofs.

Devise two escape routes from each room if possible.

Families must also set a meeting place outside the home where everyone will go after they escape home.

It's also important to practice an escape plan to make sure that everyone knows what to do if a fire occurs.

Before fire strikes, make sure you have fire extinguishers in the home

Keep them in accessible locations, especially in the kitchen.

Check usage dates to make sure they are not expired

Use fire extinguishers only when the fire is in a contained area and is not spreading. Otherwise, you should focus on getting out of the home.

Finally, know how to operate a fire extinguisher. Most fire extinguishers are designed to work similarly. Using the PASS method, the first step in operating a fire extinguisher is

P- Pulling the pin.

A- Aiming the fire extinguisher low, at the base of the fire

S- Squeezing the handle to discharge the extinguishing agent,

S- Sweep the hose across the base of the fire from side to

NB: it may be necessary to repeat these steps.

We hereby want to introduce to the general public a unique extinguisher called Cold fire extinguishers.

One may ask “WHAT IS COLD FIRE EXTINGUISHER?”

Cold Fire is an environmentally friendly fire extinguishing agent that puts out ANY fire faster, safer, with less water, less damage to property, and less risk to firefighters. Cold Fire cools 21 times faster than water and works to remove heat and the fuel sources from the fire tetrahedron, preventing re-ignition. Completely ‘green’ and non-toxic, Cold Fire puts out any Class A or B fire, hydrocarbons or polar solvents, as well as metals, tires, asphalt and more.

Cold Fire is approved by; Ghana Environmental Protection Agency, Ghana Standard Board, Ghana National Fire Service and N.F.P.A –USA

Cold Fire works in two ways to remove heat and the fuel sources from the fire tetrahedron. In a liquid fuel fire, it works first as a foaming agent to suppress vapors and smoothen the flames, and secondly, as a surfactant to mix with the fuel and encapsulate it at the molecular level. The suppressants in Cold Fire use water as a catalyst to remove the heat as well as encapsulate and break down the hydrocarbons in the fuel source to extinguish the fire more rapidly. Perhaps most importantly, Cold Fire is completely non-toxic to firefighters, even if ingested in large quantities. Cold Fire captures both free radicals and hydrocarbons in the fuel, eliminating toxins in the soot and smoke and reducing firefighter’s risk of injury and disease.

Benefits of Cold Fire (High investment returns)

Cold fire would save your company from buying from class A, B, C units, Co2 units, to dry powder, water type, and Halitron; just one single product (cold fire) would work for all the classes of fires.

You also save your company the cost of repurchasing a new fire extinguisher container after every three years, because cold fire is non-toxic. Traditional fire extinguishing containers need to be replaced every three years.

Also Cold fire has an indefinite shelf life – it does not expire and you do not need to refill or recharge after every three to six months or a year even when you have not used it at all. The recharge cost could be invested into other ventures that would certainly yield some returns.

You also evade cleanup cost after use. Because cold fire leaves no residue after administering. Therefore no messy clean-up is required. This may be of particular importance if fire protection is needed in areas with sensitive electronic equipment, laboratories, food preparation areas and printing or duplicating areas. (Its plant - based formula provides a non-chemical clean up after fire).

No need to worry about frequent servicing that attracts extra cost.

