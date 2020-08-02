Some Ghanaians who boarded commercial vehicles popularly known as 'trotro' said the drivers have refused to reduce the transport fares and called on the government to act immediately on the matter.

Commercial vehicle drivers in the country are demanding a 50 percent transport fare increment.

Trotro

Effective Saturday, July 11, 2020, transport fares increased by 15 percent but the commercial drivers said the 15% increment in transport fare is inadequate.

Some drivers rejected the 15% increment and demanded a 30 to 50 percent.

The Vice-chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union Robert Sarbah said the decrease in transport fares was "in view that the social distancing is no longer applicable in the commercial vehicles."