He said Mahama failed in managing the country when he was president.

He stated that the John Mahama-led administration couldn't provide schools with ordinary chalk to teach pupils.

Dr. Bawumia interacting with journalists after a COVID-19 meeting at the Jubilee House on Monday, May 4 said: "Common chalk was even a problem in our schools under former President Mahama."

"Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over the reins of government in 2017. After over three years in office, he has been able to manage the transformation of this country and we have been able to perform much, much better than the situation we inherited," he said.