The project which started in 2006 was one of the government’s comprehensive affordable housing initiatives but stalled in 2009 ostensibly due to a change of government and other issues concerning funding.

The government then handed the project over to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to complete, and thankfully it has finally seen the light of day, and will soon be put out for sale, according to SSNIT.

The initial aim of the Affordable Housing is to provide accommodation to low and middle income-workers, create jobs and build the capacity of local contractors.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic at the site last Tuesday, the Kumasi Area Manager of SSNIT, Mr. Alhassan A. Mahamadu, explained that the project was named after the Asantehene in recognition of his tremendous support and commitment towards its completion.

“The facility is one of the best because of its centralized water reservoir and centralized biogas sewage treatment system,” he said.

The gated community consists of 91 blocks of 1,024 housing units of one and two-bedroom flats set on a well-landscaped environment.

The facility has a police station and community shops and is managed by a facility manager.

It is equipped with complementary infrastructures such as tarred internal road network with drains, paved walkways, and paved car parks.