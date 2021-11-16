RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Complications from abortions kill 311 women in 2019 – Ghana Health Service

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that 311 women died in 2019 from complications of unsafe abortions.

Abortion
Abortion

According to the health authority, it has put in place a pragmatic approach to strengthen the integration of Comprehensive Abortion Care (CAC) services into the routine reproductive health services in the country.

Recommended articles

This was made known by the Bono Regional Director of GHS, Dr. Kofi Amo-Kordie, at an engagement with the Regional Coordinating Team and other Stakeholders on CAC services in the Bono region.

He said: "institutionalising comprehensive abortion care services as permitted by Ghana's law at all levels including linkages with the private sector safe abortion service providers is the way to go if we want to save lives of many women."

He stated that maternal mortality has over the past two decades declined.

"Complications from unsafe abortions have contributed substantially to Ghana's high maternal mortality and whether we like it or not, people will accidentally get pregnant and will abort it," he said.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KNUST lecturer and husband of Rhodaline charged for being behind kidnap

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

Ignore the hardships in the country; contribute towards the National Cathedral – Palmer-Buckle implores Christians

Most Reverend Palmer Buckle

Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals

Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals

Ghanaians will not forgive Akufo-Addo if we fail to qualify for the World Cup again – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi and President Akufo-Addo