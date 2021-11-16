Complications from abortions kill 311 women in 2019 – Ghana Health Service

This was made known by the Bono Regional Director of GHS, Dr. Kofi Amo-Kordie, at an engagement with the Regional Coordinating Team and other Stakeholders on CAC services in the Bono region.

He said: "institutionalising comprehensive abortion care services as permitted by Ghana's law at all levels including linkages with the private sector safe abortion service providers is the way to go if we want to save lives of many women."

He stated that maternal mortality has over the past two decades declined.