According to the health authority, it has put in place a pragmatic approach to strengthen the integration of Comprehensive Abortion Care (CAC) services into the routine reproductive health services in the country.
Complications from abortions kill 311 women in 2019 – Ghana Health Service
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that 311 women died in 2019 from complications of unsafe abortions.
This was made known by the Bono Regional Director of GHS, Dr. Kofi Amo-Kordie, at an engagement with the Regional Coordinating Team and other Stakeholders on CAC services in the Bono region.
He said: "institutionalising comprehensive abortion care services as permitted by Ghana's law at all levels including linkages with the private sector safe abortion service providers is the way to go if we want to save lives of many women."
He stated that maternal mortality has over the past two decades declined.
"Complications from unsafe abortions have contributed substantially to Ghana's high maternal mortality and whether we like it or not, people will accidentally get pregnant and will abort it," he said.
