Concede that you’re struggling on Free SHS and we’ll help you - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to govt

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections said it is high time the government has to admit that it is facing challenges with the policy and call for a consensus to resolve some.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in an interview on Joy News advised the Akufo-Addo-led government to admit that the education system is riddled with issues, thus, needs help in addressing them.

According to her, the indifference being exhibited by the incumbent government towards the dire issues being raised by the populace will be detrimental to the future generation and Ghana as a whole.

“If the people in charge are saying there are no problems, then we have a very big problem. I don’t know what there is to hide and if you admit you need help, there is nothing wrong with it. Wisdom never resides in the head of one person,” she told host Emefa Apawu.

The former Education Minister charged her predecessor, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum to own up to the gaps which have been highlighted by the citizenry in order for an all-inclusive dialogue to be held to find sustainable solutions.

Pulse Ghana

Indicating that the Free SHS policy was a good one, she insisted that it needs to be reviewed for it to be effective.

“He [Dr Adutwum] must come clean and say ‘I need help’. We will give the help but if the reaction from government says that ‘there is nothing wrong and everything is fine. Then help will not come.