Concerned Drivers Association to increase transport fares by 15%

Additionally, they mentioned that the increased prices of essential items, such as spare parts crucial for the transport business, have further necessitated this decision.

David Agboado, the Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, expressed concerns in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, about the adverse effects these rising costs are having on the transport sector.

He emphasised that the fare increase is justified given the current economic pressures.

According to Agboado, drivers cannot continue to absorb the escalating fuel prices, which are significantly impacting their earnings.

The fare increase is seen as a necessary measure to ensure the sustainability of their operations amidst the rising costs.

"We will be increasing transport fares by Monday by 15%. The reason is that fuel prices have gone high. All that we use in servicing our vehicles has gone high. That necessitated the 15% increment.

Pulse Ghana

"Transport Ministry is not aware and we don’t need to sit with Transport Ministry before we increase our transport fares. We keep saying this," he said.

Fuel prices have gone up as the second pricing window begins.