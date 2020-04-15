There is an estimation that the production of condoms would be reduced by 50% with stockpile lasting for the next two months.

Malaysia-based Karex Bhd which produces one out of five condoms in the world has reduced its production as it complies with the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Karex which supplies condoms to most companies across the globe has to close down three of its factories.

Malaysia a major raw material producing country imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The Chief Executive Officer of Karex Bhd, Goh Miah Kiat noted that, "It’s challenging, but we are trying our best right now to do whatever we can. It is definitely a major concern condom is an essential medical device. While we are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, there are also other serious issues that we need to look at."

The situation could spell doom for the world as STIs and unwanted pregnancies could increase.