Construction of Agenda 111 at Jasikan still at ground level after gov't paid contractor $1.2m

The Jasikan project, since the sod-cutting ceremony is still at the ground level.

Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said it is worrying for the project to be at its current stage, taking into account the amount of money invested into the project.

He said "Records available to us, each of these sites have been given not less than one million dollars, Jasikan has been given $1.2 which is more than GH¢15 million.

"The only thing that convince me that – that particular site was for Agenda 111 was the sign board. Nobody would have convinced me that, that place is not a football park."

Akandoh, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Juaboso stated that the government has no plans to complete the hospitals.

What is even worrying, he stressed, is the lack of dedicated funding for the Agenda 111 project which he feared would become the burden of successive governments.

Nana Addo on August 17, 2021, launched the Agenda 111 project to ensure Ghanaians nationwide have access to quality healthcare services.

Each of them will be a quality, standard-design, one-hundred-bed hospital, with accommodation for doctors, nurses, and other health workers, and the intention is to complete them within a year.