The government has approved the demolition of the Maternity and Children's Block at KATH which has been abandoned for so many years.

The demolition will allow for the reconstruction of an entirely new ultramodern hospital.

According to the Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Simon Osei-Mensah, the decision to pull down the facility is based on the final report by the construction firm, Contracta, after its assessment of the whole structure.

Abandoned Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

During a tour of the facility with journalists, the Project Manager, Emmanuel Asabre said "We are of the opinion that the weather is a major effect on the way the building has deteriorated as quickly as we have seen it.

READ MORE: Work resumes on Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's abandoned 46-year-old maternity block

"It has been raining, so you see that it keeps going through the whole building and the whole building is exposed. One portion of the building begins to rust, and it spreads through the whole place," he said.

The almost 1000 bed maternity and child health block started in 1974 was to help deal with the serious congestion on the existing facility.

The project was initiated and started by the Kutu Acheampong National Redemption Council (NRC) government and abandoned by successive governments.