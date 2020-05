This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for work to commence on the project.

The government procured €138 million in funding to complete the project.

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The almost 1000 bed maternity and child health block started in 1974 was to help deal with the serious congestion on the existing facility.

The project was initiated and started by the Kutu Acheampong National Redemption Council (NRC) government and abandoned by successive governments.