Contribute GHS100 a month to help build National Cathedral - Govt to Ghanaians

Addressing Parliament in the mid-year budget review, the Minister said the Cathedral is progressing steadily.

“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily and following the program of the contractor. The National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024. Upon completion, the National Cathedral will provide a space for formal religious activities of state and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to nation-building.”

He went on “this state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative; the GHC100 a month also dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral.”

He detailed “the aim of the club is to raise one million Ghanaians who would give GHC100 a month for the construction of the national cathedral.”

“A special shortcode 979 has been developed for this purpose as we look forward to Mr speaker and all the members of this august house join in the GHc100/a month.”