Controller suspends ‘No Ghana Card, No Salary directive to public workers

In a report by Daily Graphic, the decision to suspend the directive was taken by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Finance and CAGD and the leadership of organised labour representing public sector workers held a meeting on CAGD payroll.

The Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) has been tasked to port the names of public sector workers in their existing database onto the National Identification Authority (NIA) platform and thereafter inform the various institutions of any unregistered staff that may exist.

There have been agitations by a section of government workers and unions since the Department issued the directive on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, with some asking the Controller and Accountant-General to reconsider the directive and withdraw it completely or have the deadline extended.

But the Head of Public Relations at CADG insisted that the directive won’t change as it was the best way to address challenges in the government’s payroll system.

Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, the Controller, had earlier said all public sector workers are mandated to get their Ghana Card to harmonize database to facilitate biometric and unique identification of all workers on the government payroll.

In a memo to all public sector workers, Mr. Bosompem said the move is: “part of Government of Ghana’s efforts to deliver speedy, secured and verified payroll service to government employees and pensioners while reducing the risk of undeserving payment or claims.”

“By this notice, all existing and prospective Government workers are to ensure they are registered with the NIA and obtained their identity numbers.”