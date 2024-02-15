Not only did she provide Faila with Jordin cookware and other kitchen accessories, but Mrs Mahama also took the time to visit the event ground and show her support in person.
Cook-A-thon: Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama [Photos]
Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak has visited former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama to thank her for supporting her Cook-A-thon attempt in Tamale in the Northern Region.
The young chef expressed her deep appreciation for the support from the former First Lady and President of the Lordina Foundation.
Lordina shared her passion for cooking and admiration for Faila's dedication to her craft.
On January 10, 2024, in a spectacular display and unwavering resilience, chef brought her extraordinary 10-day cooking marathon at City Hotel in Tamale to a triumphant close.
Faila's culinary odyssey commenced on the 1st of January this year, capturing the attention and admiration of both locals and enthusiasts worldwide.
The ambitious chef not only set out to create an extensive array of dishes but also aimed to infuse the entire experience with vibrancy and excitement.
Her dedication to pushing the boundaries of what was originally planned demonstrated her commitment to excellence and a desire to surpass even her expectations.
