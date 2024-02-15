Cook-A-thon: Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama [Photos]

The young chef expressed her deep appreciation for the support from the former First Lady and President of the Lordina Foundation.

Lordina shared her passion for cooking and admiration for Faila's dedication to her craft.

On January 10, 2024, in a spectacular display and unwavering resilience, chef brought her extraordinary 10-day cooking marathon at City Hotel in Tamale to a triumphant close.

Faila's culinary odyssey commenced on the 1st of January this year, capturing the attention and admiration of both locals and enthusiasts worldwide.

The ambitious chef not only set out to create an extensive array of dishes but also aimed to infuse the entire experience with vibrancy and excitement.

