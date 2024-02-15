ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Cook-A-thon: Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama [Photos]

Emmanuel Tornyi

Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak has visited former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama to thank her for supporting her Cook-A-thon attempt in Tamale in the Northern Region.

Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama
Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama

Not only did she provide Faila with Jordin cookware and other kitchen accessories, but Mrs Mahama also took the time to visit the event ground and show her support in person.

Recommended articles

The young chef expressed her deep appreciation for the support from the former First Lady and President of the Lordina Foundation.

Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama
Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama Pulse Ghana

Lordina shared her passion for cooking and admiration for Faila's dedication to her craft.

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 10, 2024, in a spectacular display and unwavering resilience, chef brought her extraordinary 10-day cooking marathon at City Hotel in Tamale to a triumphant close.

Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama
Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama Pulse Ghana

Faila's culinary odyssey commenced on the 1st of January this year, capturing the attention and admiration of both locals and enthusiasts worldwide.

The ambitious chef not only set out to create an extensive array of dishes but also aimed to infuse the entire experience with vibrancy and excitement.

Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama
Chef Faila visits Lordina Mahama Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Her dedication to pushing the boundaries of what was originally planned demonstrated her commitment to excellence and a desire to surpass even her expectations.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General-Secretary-of-the-TUC-Dr-Anthony-Yaw-Baah

Organised Labour suspends demo, demands complete withdrawal of 15% VAT on electricity

Jospong Group bolsters dialysis care with GHc500,000 for 3 units

Jospong Group bolsters dialysis care with GHc500,000 for 3 units

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Education Minister Adutwum promises to distribute over 1.4m tablets to SHS students by April

Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana

Universities' Senior Staff, other unions suspend strike as government addresses grievances