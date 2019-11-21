The two – Francis Buabeng and Albert Ansah were fined GH¢1,800 each or will be sentenced to 12 months in prison in default.

A Circuit Court in Weija, Accra, convicted them after they were found guilty of assault following their arrest in March 2019 during which they exchanged blows with a uniformed police officer.

Background to assault

Francis Buabeng, a 26-year-old driver and Albert Ansah, a 33-year-old driver's mate, were arrested after a formal complaint was lodged by the assaulted police officer to the Odorkor Police.

The victim, Constable Julius Mawuli Ekpe, attached to the Regional Visibility Unit, who sustained various degrees of injury, has been treated and discharged at the Police Hospital.

Ekpe was on duty on the Kasoa-Mallam road and spotted a sprinter commercial (trotro) bus with registration number AW 855-14 loading passengers in the middle of the Kasoa-Mallam highway and the policeman approached the driver to move his vehicle from the road but the driver and his mate who were busily calling for passengers refused to move.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Command, DSP Effia Tenge, "the police is appalled by the kind of growing lawlessness especially by drivers and motorists on the routes of Accra and to a larger extent the entire country.

"The police administration and the regional command will like to state that this kind of growing lawlessness will not be countenanced and these people will be made to face the full rigors of the law."

The incident occurred on March 14, 2019, at Mallam in Accra.