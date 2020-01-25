Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to China, Dr Charles Dwamena, has told the Daily Graphic newspaper said the health alert advice had become necessary following the rise in the death toll of people who had contracted the disease, as well as the measures being taken by authorities in China as they moved to contain and eventually resolve the disease which was spreading.

“If you can, suspend your intended travel to China, please do so as a safe precautionary measure, however, if it is urgent that you visit China, then adhere to all the safety measures to ensure that you do not fall victim," he said.

“Also, all Ghanaians in China are encouraged to comply with the directive to stay indoors so they can be safe from contracting the disease which is gradually becoming an epidemic,” he advised.

Death toll from the newly-discovered coronavirus in China has risen to 41 on the day of the Lunar New Year, according to the BBC.

According to reports, there are more than 1,200 confirmed cases in China and it is said to be spreading across Europe, with three cases confirmed in France.

The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection with symptoms including a fever and cough. There is no specific cure or vaccine.

Symptoms seem to start with a fever, followed by a dry cough and then, after a week, lead to shortness of breath and some patients needing hospital treatment.