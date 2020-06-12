According to the tracers, their decision is based on government's decision to reduce their allowance from GHS 150 to GHS 70.

The volunteers, who have formed the Coalition of Contact Tracers said the decision to slash their stipends won't motivate them enough to carry out their duties.

In a letter addressed to President Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 the group wrote: “For your information, Mr. President, contact tracers in the Ashanti Region have not been working since 2nd of June, 2020 till date. The country currently has 10,201 total cases with 1,653 newly confirmed between the period we laid down our tools.”

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister

It continued: “In effect, it means some 16,530 contacts are not being followed which has the tendency of increasing our cases by some 33,060. With all these disturbing possible situations, it's very surprising that no one is saying anything or responding to us.”

The Ashanti Region has so far recorded 1,799 Covid-19 and is next to the country’s capital Accra, which has recorded over 6,000 cases. Currently, Ghana’s Covid-19 caseload stands at 10, 358 with 48 deaths.