Dr Clifford Braimah, the acting Managing Director of the GWCL, believes the country could face economic challenges in the coming months.

Addressing the nation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, President Akufo-Addo announced last week that government will foot the water bills of Ghanaians for April, May and June 2020.

This, he said, is to provide relief for Ghanaians amidst the partial lockdown in some parts of the country as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, speaking on TV3's Hot Issues programme, Dr. Braimah said "there is no free lunch anywhere."

“As much as it is free, there is a cost to it…So you cannot allow the cost to go to a level that is unacceptable.”

He further revealed that government will spend an estimated GH¢300 million on water supply in the next three months.

Dr. Braimah added that 10,000-litre water tanks have been procured to be mounted at vantage points for the distribution of water to citizens.