President Akufo-Addo noted that the lockdown which is subject to review, is to achieve five key objectives.

These are – limit and stop the importation of the virus; contain its spread; provide adequate care for the sick; limit the impact of the virus on social and economic life; and inspire the expansion of our domestic capability and deepen our self-reliance.

Despite the laxity of movement for some people in these affected areas due to their work, the directive from the president will see major road blocks in Accra, Kumasi and Tema.

Addressing the press on the preparedness of the police to enforce the lockdown, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director, National Operations, Ghana Police Service, and a Member of the Operation COVID Safety, named the areas where there will be roadblocks.

He said there would be roadblocks at the Weija Tollbooth on the Accra-Winneba Road, at Adam Nana on the Kasoa-Amansaman Road, at Kakraba Junction on the Kasoa-Nyanyano Road.

James Oppong Boanuh, IGP

The rest are Ayi-Mensah Toll Both on the Accra-Akropong Road; Asutsuare Junction on the Tema Akosombo Road; Oyibi on the Accra Dodowa Road; Santo on the Ashaiman-Madina Road, and at Tsopoli on the Tema Akosombo Road; as well as along the Tema-Accra Beach Road.

Within the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area, there would roadblocks on the Kumasi-Mampong Road at Mamponten; Takyi Number Two on the Kumasi-Obuasi Road, and all other principal roads leading into Kumasi.

DCOP Dr Gariba said their deployment would also cover market centres, shopping malls, and all the other areas that have been articulated by the President.