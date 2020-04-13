The arrest was made on Easter Sunday, April 12, by a team of officers who cracked down the celebration at 2pm.

These persons, mostly youth, were caught swimming and partying at the event ground and thereby breaking all social distancing protocols.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, John Avorgbedor, disclosed that the suspect were caught at a popular guest house in the community.

“Some are adhering to the directives but some are not taking it seriously, they have never heard about the plague before,” he said.

The police released them after issuing a strong word of caution to them.

However, the owner of the place was kept in the cell for being adamant to adhere to the directives.

Amongst the suspects was a nursing mother who has since been warned and released on bail.

This is one of the cases of defiance that have sprung up after President Nana Akufo-Addo directive.