The registration goes in contrast to a directive that was given by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday.

The president, in an emergency address to the nation called for banning of social gatherings that have over 25 people at one place.

“All universities, Senior High Schools and Basic Schools, i.e. public and private, will be closed from Monday, March 16 until further notice,” the President said.

He also ordered the suspension of all public gatherings for the next four weeks.

These public gatherings include conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious events such as services in churches and mosques.

But in a defiance of the directive, a Twitter user shared a picture of residents in a community in the Eastern Region in a queue for their Ghana card.

Check the tweet below