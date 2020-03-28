Summary of the restrictions imposed on selected areas in Ghana by the government for 2 weeks.

1. President Akufo-Addo has announced that effective Monday, 30th March 2020 at 1 am under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012), there will be restrictions on the movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA, which include Awutu Senya East ), and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts, for two (2) weeks or 14 days subject to review.

2. In Greater Accra, the following areas will be affected:

- Accra Metropolis

-Tema Metropolis

-Tema West

-Kpone Katamanso

-Krowor

-Ledzokuku

-Adentan

- Ashiaman

La-Nkwantanang-Madina

-La-Dade-Kotopon

-Okaikwei North

-Ablekuma North

-Ablekuma West

-Ablekuma Central

-Ayawaso East

-Ayawaso North

-Ayawaso West

-Ayawaso Central

-Ga North

-Ga West

-Ga South

-Ga Central

Ga East

-Korle-Klottey

-Weija/Gbawe

-Awutu Senya East

3. In the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area the following areas are affected:

-Kumasi Metropolis;

-Asokwa

-Suame

-Old Tafo

-Oforikrom

-Asokore Mampong

-Kwadaso

-Atwima Nwabiagya

-Kwabre East

-Ejisu

-Afigya-Kwabre South

-Bosomtwe

-Atwima Kwanwoma

-Atwima Nwabiagya North

4. This means that everyone resident in these areas must stay at home for the next two weeks or 14 days, However, if you must go out, it must only be to get essential items such as food, water, medicine, undertake banking transactions, or to use public toilet facilities. But, as much as possible, stay at home.

5. There shall be, during this period, no inter-city movement of vehicles and aircraft for private or commercial purposes for the areas of the restrictive measures, except for vehicles and aircrafts providing essential services and those carrying cargo.

6. Riders of motorbikes are not allowed to carry any additional person, and all intra-city passenger vehicles, such as trotros and taxis, must reduce the number of passengers to observe appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols.

7. All commercial vehicle stations shall observe appropriate hygiene protocols and social distancing.

8. Individuals and institutions providing the following services shall be exempted from the restrictions:

-Members of the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary;

-Production, distribution and marketing of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medicine, paper and plastic packages.

-Environmental and sanitation activities;

-VALCO staff

-Road and Railway

construction workers;

-Mining workers;

-Fisherfolk;

-Members of the security agencies assigned lawful duties;

-The staff of electricity, water, telecommunications, e-commerce and digital service providers; and

-Fuel stations staff.