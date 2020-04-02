He said the purpose of the mass testing is to help government grasp the rate of community infections among Ghanaians.

Oppong Nkrumah however said this huge testing numbers will only be possible if government acquires devices that capture respiratory residue samples for lab and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR).

In an interview with Accra based Citi FM, the Information Minister said: “it’s the combination of these two that we are looking to use help us achieve the about 50,000 tests that we have targeted to do over at least the four to six weeks”.

“So far it is only Noguchi that calibrated machines which can process samples of suspected patients”.

Coronavirus: Go and hug victims if you don’t believe us – Oppong Nkrumah dares doubters

Ghana has now recorded 195 COVID-19 cases as of April 1, 2020, the health minister disclosed at a press conference on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Ghana had recorded 161.

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu. gave the breakdown of Ghana's numbers.