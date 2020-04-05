The former president said health workers across the country have shown enthusiasm and patriotism during this pandemic.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at his office in Accra on Saturday, at which he presented some PPE worth GHS300,000 to the National Democratic Congress’ COVID-19 Response Team, Mahama said: “Of course, I say thank you to our health workers across the length and breadth of the country for the role you continue to play toward defending this country and our people against the virus”.

“I am deeply touched by the enthusiasm and the sacrifice of our health workers – and I am elated that my government’s heavy investments in health infrastructure is paying off today”, the flag bearer of the biggest opposition party said.

“I, John Dramani Mahama, appreciate you all, and Ghanaians appreciate you all”, he added.

Mahama donates PPEs to Ridge Hospital

Also, Mr Mahama stressed: “As has become my battle cry over the last few weeks, my brothers and sisters, WE ARE NOT IN NORMAL TIMES, AT ALL. So, please and please, if you have nothing essential doing outside of your home, please STAY HOME, observe the protocols of handwashing as frequently as you can”.

He also urged everyone to “disinfect commonly used surfaces as often as we can, while continuing to wash our hands, and using the alcohol-based hand sanitisers”.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its outbreak in Ghana, Mr Mahama noted, “has brought out the very best in all of us”, observing: “It has been heartwarming to see how political, religious and social differences have evaporated and replaced by a sense of unity and camaraderie in a bid to beat back this disease”.