The NDC spokesperson said Mahama would have made electricity free for all Ghanaians for a period of time to ease the economic burden of coronavirus on them.

Speaking on GHOne TV, Sammy Gyamfi said he would have lessened the burden on Ghanaians by providing free electricity during these trying times.

“Nana let me, first of all, reiterate the recommendation for free electricity to be provided for Ghanaians because that, for the NDC, especially HE John Mahama, is non-negotiable. I can tell you unequivocally that If President John Mahama was President of the Republic of Ghana would have been enjoying free electricity by now,” he said on the show.

He stressed, “It should have been a given, there should not be any contestation about it. People are living in the house they are consuming more electricity yet they are not working so how do you expect them to pay for electricity? These are not normal times.”

President Akufo-Addo in his fifth update to the country said the government has directed that there is a constant flow of water to the homes of Ghanaians.

The President further announced that the government had absorbed water bills for the citizens for three months.