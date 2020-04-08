This comes after the market was closed down on Tuesday due to traders’ blatant disregard for social distancing protocols.

However, a fresh statement from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) said the market will be reopened from Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The statement, which was signed by its Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, added that the shift system will be adopted for all traders.

KMA's statement

“Each shift shall be identified by a uniquely designed identity card in red, gold and green colours,” a section of the statement reads.

It further outlined that traders will be identified by their cards and only 1,942 out of the over 5,000 traders will be allowed to operate on each day.

“That the 5,825 food sellers shall be grouped into three, with each group being identified with the card.

“Only 1,942 members, dealing in all assorted commodities of all trade associations shall be allowed to trade on each day,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) case count has risen to 287, with five deaths recorded.