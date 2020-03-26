The MP who is also member of the NDC’s Covid-19 response team said he has earlier suggested this measure when the coronavirus pandemic was first recorded in Ghana but government ignored him.

“the way we are conducting the quarantine, I admire it a lot and that was what I earlier said; the government should have quarantined every traveler after testing them at the airport before they are allowed in.”

“If we had adhered to my suggestion earlier, and we even recorded 1000 cases at the isolation centers, I will not be scared...", he added.

The Minority Ranking Member on Health also disclosed that the NDCs COVID-19 Rapid Response Team was not set up to rival any national body or committee.

Kweku Mintah Akandoh

Touching on the recent fumigation exercise at the various market places, the Juaboso lawmaker stressed that though laudable, it must be done regularly.

“Some people have also said that the fumigation which took place on Monday was good, whether we have COVID-19 or not, it is important that we regularly engage in such exercise of fumigating our market places…but the fumigation in principle was a good exercise”, Mintah Akandoh added.