The Wuhan Chapter President of Ghanaian students, Samson Opoku, said the city has been completely locked down and as a result, people have run out of food.

According to him, "We are 151 students in the city now, and for us, we want evacuation back home to Ghana. When the outbreak subsides or ends then we return and continue our academic work.

"We don’t know how long this [coronavirus] is going to take. The number of cases and mortality rates increases each day so members are scared. We want to be evacuated back home."

Felix Gyawu Addo, the National President of the Ghanaian students in China, in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM said the Ghanaian Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng, will be meeting the student leadership of Wuhan to find a solution to their problem.

Coronavirus is making its way rapidly across China by infecting hundreds with the virus and killing at least four people since December.

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that included the likes of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The latest discovery relating to the coronavirus group is the seventh to be discovered and has proved to be fatal, with four deaths coming from China as a result of the latest outbreak.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health assured Ghanaians it is taking the necessary steps to prevent Coronavirus which is spreading in China from entering Ghana.