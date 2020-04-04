The Specialist doctor returned into Ghana from South Africa, before the partial lockdown.

The Hospital management said the doctor had undergone the two weeks of mandatory self-quarantine.

The hospital in a statement said: "This came to the fore after he had undergone the two weeks of mandatory self-quarantine. The COVID19 team has since been taking care of him at the self-quarantine centre and he is currently doing well."

It added: "We have also put in place all other measures to ensure that all the necessary care he needs is provided."

Meanwhile, the total number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Ghana has risen to 205.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that the latest cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Upper East region.

Below is the full statement issued by the Ridge Hospital: