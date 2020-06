According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the recoveries has also risen to 3,824.

This means there are 6,486 active cases being managed by the health authorities.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 6,642

Ashanti Region - 1,799

Western Region - 778

Central Region - 539

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister

Eastern Region - 198

Volta Region - 162

Western North Region - 74

Oti Region - 47

Upper East Region - 42

Northern Region - 37

Upper West Region - 22

Bono East Region - 13

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 1