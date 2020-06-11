According to the Ghana High Commission in the UK, this, the government will do if the citizens are willing to foot the costs.

A notice published by the High Commission on Wednesday, June 10, said interested persons would cover the cost of the 14-day mandatory quarantine with a possible extension to 21 days at either the Airport View Hotel, Alisa or Marriot Hotels.

COVID-19: Ghana’s High Commissioner to UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah in stable condition

It said the negotiated discounted rates for the hotels were GH₵500 at the Airport View Hotel and GH₵600 at the Alisa and Marriot Hotels.

It added that eligible nationals who were willing to bear the cost of travel should submit their details to the Ghana High Commission by Friday, June 12.