He issued the warning and said the private health facilities will shut down next week.

He said the workers cannot risk their lives due to the fast-spreading Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the government fails to pay them.

In an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM, he said "If by next week, we don't get paid or take delivery of some Personal Protective Equipment(PPEs) from government, we'll have no option than to close down. No one is ready to be exposed, so it is better we stay home. Already some nurses and doctors are afraid to report to work, because of the outbreak."