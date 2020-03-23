He said leadership of the house are at advance stage in taking that tentative decision because of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Speaker, the Conference centre is spacious and would allow all parliamentarians to properly observe the measures against the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

“As the Majority Leader suggested the other day, we are in the process of making all relevant arrangements if we can relocate temporarily to the conference centre…and carry on. Maybe this would make people realise that Parliament is in need of a more spacious place,” the Speaker of Parliament said on Monday.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development deployed over 1,300 personnel to spray markets in the Greater Accra Region amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ghana's Parliament

The exercise to disinfect the markets will be coordinated by the Greater Accra Regional Coordination Council.

The Local Government Ministry has, however, confirmed that all affected markets will reopen for business on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana has risen to 24, with one death recorded so far.