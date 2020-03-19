This was contained in a statement by the police administration detailing measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Police said their cells will be regularly disinfected, adding that fresh suspects will now be screened before they are put in custody.

File Photo

“Cells would be regularly disinfected. As much as practicable, persons who have been remanded to police custody and those who have committed felonious offenses shall be kept in police cells,” sections of the statement read.

“Fresh suspects would be screened before they are placed in custody. Measures have been put in place for suspected cases of COVID-19 to be taken care of.”

The statement further outlined that the Police has suspended training of recruits and has asked them to go home.

In addition, the public has been advised to limit their visits to police stations and cells in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Recruits training activities have been suspended. Recruits other than the final/passing out squad have been released to go home until further directives,” it added.

Read the full statement from the Police below:

Police Statement