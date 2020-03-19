The group believes both final-year students and teachers are putting themselves at risk by continuing to go to school.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo announced a ban on all public gatherings across the country as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban includes all school activities in the primary, Junior High Schools, Senior High Schools and tertiary institutions.

However, the President exempted students preparing for the BECE and WASSCE, insisting such students are allowed to attend school in preparation for their final examination.

The WASSCE is scheduled to begin on March 30, 2020, and end on June 1, 2020, while the BECE will also start on June 15, 2020, and end on June 19, 2020.

Speaking on behalf of the Coalition, the Executive Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, Thomas Musah, called for a rescheduling of both exams.

“To avoid all these challenges…we are asking that, to the extent that the BECE exams will be written in June, the candidates should be asked to go home at least for four weeks,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“Regarding the WASSCE, because WASSCE is an international exam, President…can engage his colleagues within the West African space so they look at rescheduling their time tables to enable their students to also go home to protect lives and property.”

The Coalition is made up of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers and the Teacher and Education Workers Union.