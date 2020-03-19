The palace, which is the official seat of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, also serves as his official residence.

In line with measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, the Akwasidae, Awukudae and other activities that attract public gathering at the Palace have been suspended.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Pastor arrested for organising church service in Kumasi (VIDEO)

Entrance of Manhyia Palace museum

Also, the Manhyia Museum, which is one of the major tourist facilities in the Ashanti Region, has been shut down.

This was revealed by Baffour Osei Hyiaman Brentuothe IV, who is a Traditional spokesperson to the Asantehene.

“The public ones have been suspended for the meantime and the main ones being the Ewukudei and the Akwasidei are activities that normally attract people from the outside to come,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“The first part is also a private event but the second part is normally a public one and that has been suspended and additionally, we do certain rights on the Mondays after Akwasidei and the Thursdays after the Ewukudei all are going on but not with public participation.”

This comes after President Akufo-Addo announced a ban on all public gatherings across the country as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Ghana Health Service, however, insists that all seven victims are recovering well.