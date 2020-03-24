The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said he is personally ready to share his experience with government to help tackle the spread of the disease.

In a Twitter post, Mahama called for a united front, insisting the Coronavirus is no respecter of person or political parties.

”I will continue to extend a helping hand to the government and share our experience in managing the Ebola crises,” the ex-President wrote.

“I do so with an open and willing heart. And I hope that the gesture will be received in the sincerity it was offered. The enemy before us is no respecter of person or party. We are all in this together.”

Meanwhile, the confirmed number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has jumped to 52 as of today, with two deaths recorded.

This was revealed by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, who announced that 25 new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Ghana.

He said these new cases are coming from Ghanaians that are currently in mandatory quarantine.