The meeting is expected to bring all ideas on board in order to find a solution to the incessant spread of the virus in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo has in the past held discussions with members of the clergy, market women and transport operators to find ways of tackling the pandemic in the country.

Today’s meeting will, therefore, afford the President an opportunity to also explain some critical decisions taken by the government to stem the spread.

President Akufo-Addo and NDC flagbearer John Mahama

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) COVID-19 team has cautioned the government against using the Heritage Fund as the first line of defense to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency in the country.

NDC in a statement to the Minister of Information, said: "This is especially true when the government has not fully explored other sources of funding and alternate proposals for resourcing the fight against COVID-19. The deprioritisation of nonessential spending is the first step in this respect, and that remains to be seen in the proposals presented to Parliament by the Honorable Minister of Finance".

"We propose a repurposing of part of the USD 3 billion proceeds from the most recent Eurobond sale to immediately finance the urgent actions that must be taken in the coming days to protect Ghanaian citizens, our households and our economy.

"The prior intention to utilise the same for restructuring energy sector debt is not a priority at this time and must be shelved under the circumstances to allow for rapid deployment of resources to fight the COVID-19 menace. The Minority in Parliament is prepared to engage in this respect, and can provide an expenditure proposal upon request," it added.